Veeram Securities standalone net profit declines 70.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 8.25% to Rs 4.45 crore

Net profit of Veeram Securities declined 70.00% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 8.25% to Rs 4.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.4.454.855.1718.560.431.250.411.250.331.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)