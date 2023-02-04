Veeram Securities standalone net profit declines 70.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Veeram Securities standalone net profit declines 79.51% in the September 2022 quarter
Renaissance Global partners with Signet Jewelers to launch NFL jewelry collection
Kanpur Plastipack Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Sensex slides 415 pts, Nifty below 18,050 mark, Tata Motors slips over 4%
India Radiators reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the June 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 8.25% to Rs 4.45 croreNet profit of Veeram Securities declined 70.00% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 8.25% to Rs 4.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.454.85 -8 OPM %5.1718.56 -PBDT0.431.25 -66 PBT0.411.25 -67 NP0.331.10 -70
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU