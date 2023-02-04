Veeram Securities standalone net profit declines 70.00% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 8.25% to Rs 4.45 crore

Net profit of Veeram Securities declined 70.00% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 8.25% to Rs 4.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.454.85 -8 OPM %5.1718.56 -PBDT0.431.25 -66 PBT0.411.25 -67 NP0.331.10 -70

