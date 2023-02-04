Shree Rajasthan Syntex reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.57 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 14.20% to Rs 11.90 croreNet Loss of Shree Rajasthan Syntex reported to Rs 7.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 6.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 14.20% to Rs 11.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales11.9013.87 -14 OPM %-4.03-7.64 -PBDT-6.47-5.51 -17 PBT-7.57-6.59 -15 NP-7.57-6.59 -15
