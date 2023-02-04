Orient Abrasives standalone net profit rises 101.98% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.07% to Rs 51.16 crore

Net profit of Orient Abrasives rose 101.98% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.07% to Rs 51.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 43.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.51.1643.338.587.574.924.362.581.762.041.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)