Orient Abrasives standalone net profit rises 101.98% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.07% to Rs 51.16 croreNet profit of Orient Abrasives rose 101.98% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.07% to Rs 51.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 43.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales51.1643.33 18 OPM %8.587.57 -PBDT4.924.36 13 PBT2.581.76 47 NP2.041.01 102
