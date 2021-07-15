Venus Remedies launches its Consumer Healthcare Division

Venus Remedies launched its full-fledged Consumer Healthcare Division today.

Employing latest state-of-the-art technologies backed by cutting-edge research spearheaded by the Venus Medicine Research Centre (VMRC), the R&D wing of Venus Remedies, the company's Consumer Healthcare Division will come up with a wide range of products covering the crucial pain management, gastroenterology, hygiene, stress management and vitamins and supplements segments.

To begin with, the company's Consumer Healthcare Division has introduced its holistic pain management solution called R3SET wherein the three "Rs" denote Reliel Revive and Restore' Focused on everyday healthcare solutions, the product line under this segment will help people deal with lifestyle-associated pains more effectively through a 360-degree self-care approach that blends latest technologies with time-tested natural remedies.

