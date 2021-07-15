Board of Xelpmoc Design and Tech approves preferential allotment of 7.20 lakh shares

-
At meeting held on 15 July 2021The Board of Xelpmoc Design and Tech at its meeting held on 15 July 2021 has approved the following:
Raising of funds by issuing up to 7.20 lakh equity shares of the company of face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 375 per share aggregating up to Rs 27 crore on preferential allotment basis.
Increase in authorised share capital of the company from Rs 15 crore to Rs 25 crore.
