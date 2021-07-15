Chembond Chemicals set to commence business operations in Thailand

-
ALSO READ
Chembond Chemicals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Chembond Chemicals standalone net profit rises 220.37% in the March 2021 quarter
Chembond Chemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.05 crore in the March 2021 quarter
Chembond Chemicals vaults after strong Q3 performance
Board of Multi Commodity Exchange of India recommends final dividend
-
Chembond Chemicals has received a Foreign Business License enabling it to commence business operations in Thailand.
Earlier in June 2020, the company announced the incorporation of Chembond Water Technologies (Thailand) Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chembond Water Technologies and step-down Subsidiary of Chembond Chemicals.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU