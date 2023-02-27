Venus Remedies spurts after Baddi facility gets GMP certificate

Venus Remedies surged 4.76% to Rs 168.35 after the company said that it has received good manufacturing practices (GMP) certification from Saudi Arabia for all its production facilities at its unit in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) granted the certification of first-time approval for pre-filled Enoxaparin syringes and general injection facilities

The SFDA also renewed approval for Cephalosporin and Carbapenem antibiotics and liquid and lyophilised oncology drugs, after an extensive review and audit of the company's facilities.

Venus Remedies is a research and development driven global pharmaceutical company and among the leading injectable manufacturers in the world.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 41.8% to Rs 3.29 crore on 6% decrease in net sales to Rs 116.90 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

