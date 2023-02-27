Venus Remedies spurts after Baddi facility gets GMP certificate

-
ALSO READ
Glenmark Pharma slips as USFDA issues import alert on Baddi plant
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals update on its Baddi facility
Hindustan Foods to acquire Reckitt's manufacturing unit at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh
Hindustan Foods to foray contract manufacturing with acquisition of Reckitt's Baddi unit
Hindustan Foods to acquire Reckitt's manufacturing unit at Baddi
-
Venus Remedies surged 4.76% to Rs 168.35 after the company said that it has received good manufacturing practices (GMP) certification from Saudi Arabia for all its production facilities at its unit in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) granted the certification of first-time approval for pre-filled Enoxaparin syringes and general injection facilities
The SFDA also renewed approval for Cephalosporin and Carbapenem antibiotics and liquid and lyophilised oncology drugs, after an extensive review and audit of the company's facilities.
Venus Remedies is a research and development driven global pharmaceutical company and among the leading injectable manufacturers in the world.
The company's consolidated net profit declined 41.8% to Rs 3.29 crore on 6% decrease in net sales to Rs 116.90 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU