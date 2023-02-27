Volumes jump at Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd counter

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd saw volume of 35012 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5902 shares

Affle India Ltd, Uflex Ltd, Hitachi Energy India Ltd, City Union Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 February 2023.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd saw volume of 35012 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5902 shares. The stock dropped 0.98% to Rs.662.35. Volumes stood at 17150 shares in the last session.

Affle India Ltd witnessed volume of 48635 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8938 shares. The stock dropped 3.92% to Rs.951.95. Volumes stood at 9754 shares in the last session.

Uflex Ltd witnessed volume of 85775 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24876 shares. The stock dropped 12.15% to Rs.376.50. Volumes stood at 16163 shares in the last session.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd recorded volume of 3924 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1147 shares. The stock gained 3.75% to Rs.3,399.90. Volumes stood at 1619 shares in the last session.

City Union Bank Ltd recorded volume of 8.28 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.04 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.15% to Rs.134.35. Volumes stood at 1.12 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)