Veranda Learning Solutions IPO subscribed 74%

The offer received bids for 87.53 lakh shares as against 1.17 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Veranda Learning Solutions received bids for 87,53,400 shares as against 1,17,88,365 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Tuesday (29 March 2022). The issue was subscribed 74%.

The issue opened for bidding on 29 March 2022 and it will close on 31 March 2022. The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 130-137 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 100 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The offer comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating upto Rs 200 crore by the company. The company proposes to utilize the net proceeds of the fresh issue towards repayment of its borrowings amounting to Rs 60 crore, payment of acquisition consideration of Edureka or repayment of a bridge loan availed specifically for the purpose of discharge of such acquisition consideration of Edureka amounting to Rs 25.19 crore, towards growth initiatives amounting to Rs 50 crore and the balance for general corporate purposes.

Veranda Learning Solutions is engaged in the business of offering diversified and integrated learning solutions in online, offline hybrid and offline blended formats to students, aspirants, and graduates, professionals and corporate employees enrolled with its courses through multitude of career-defining competitive exams, professional courses, exam-oriented courses, short term upskilling and reskilling courses.

The company provides comprehensive long-term and short-term preparatory courses in a simple and lucid manner for students preparing for UPSC exams, State Public Service Commission, Staff Selection Commission, Banking, Insurance, Railways and Chartered Accountancy. The company also provides customised short term skilling courses, long term courses and other corporate courses to its Learners. The company also delivers these courses to employees of corporates through its B2B offerings.

The company's offline hybrid learning model involves classroom teaching supported with online assessments and access to self-paced learning material to enhance recall and retention. The company's offline blended model involves a mix of online content and offline delivery, wherein the centre delivers learning management system study materials together with traditional classroom experience of personal mentoring from mentors, with a dedicated mentor in each classroom available for assistance to students. The company's offline hybrid and offline blended learning models offer traditional classroom experience of personal mentoring from experienced mentors along with highly curated digital content and online assessments.

The company reported a net loss of Rs 18.27 crore on sales of Rs 15.46 crore in the six months ended 30 September 2021.

