Vertoz Advertising standalone net profit rises 70.83% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Vertoz Advertising rose 70.83% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 173.47% to Rs 13.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.13.404.9011.1229.591.551.141.210.710.820.48

