Vertoz Advertising standalone net profit rises 70.83% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 173.47% to Rs 13.40 croreNet profit of Vertoz Advertising rose 70.83% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 173.47% to Rs 13.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales13.404.90 173 OPM %11.1229.59 -PBDT1.551.14 36 PBT1.210.71 70 NP0.820.48 71
