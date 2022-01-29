Vikas Ecotech update on its debt reduction program

Vikas Ecotech announced that the company has paid another tranche of Rs 12 crore to reduce its bank debt, in the phase II of debt reduction program, making it Rs 22 crore bank-debt repaid of the Rs 35 crore bank debt repayment envisioned for the current fiscal.

After completion of this phase, bank-debt shall get reduced by approx. 40% from the peak exposure, paving the way towards becoming a 'ZERO debt company' in the next financial year i.e. 2022-23

