Mishtann Foods to set up grain based ethanol plant in Gujarat

-
ALSO READ
Mishtann Foods spurts on inking MoU with Guj Govt for Ethanol project
Mishtann Foods standalone net profit rises 16150.00% in the September 2021 quarter
Mishtann Foods standalone net profit rises 3120.00% in the December 2021 quarter
Mishtann Foods Q3 PAT soars to Rs 8 cr
Govt Aims To Expand Domestic Ethanol Industry To Rs 2 Lakh Crore: Nitin Gadkari
-
Mishtann Foods (MFL) has executed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat for setting up India's biggest Grain Based Ethanol project of 1000 KLPD in Gujarat.
The estimated project cost is to the tune of Rs 2250 crore, giving employment to 5000+ people directly or indirectly and is expected to generate annual revenue of approximate Rs.3500 crore. MFL has initiated the required steps to move forward towards the project efficiently with a view to commence the grain-based Ethanol plant as desired from second quarter of the year 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU