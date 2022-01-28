Mishtann Foods to set up grain based ethanol plant in Gujarat

Mishtann Foods (MFL) has executed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat for setting up India's biggest Grain Based Ethanol project of 1000 KLPD in Gujarat.

The estimated project cost is to the tune of Rs 2250 crore, giving employment to 5000+ people directly or indirectly and is expected to generate annual revenue of approximate Rs.3500 crore. MFL has initiated the required steps to move forward towards the project efficiently with a view to commence the grain-based Ethanol plant as desired from second quarter of the year 2024.

