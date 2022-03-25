Vikram Thermo (India) to consider bonus issue on April 1

The board of Vikram Thermo (India), on Friday, 1 April 2022 decided to consider the increase of authorized share capital and the issue bonus shares to the shareholders of the company subject to regulatory approvals.

The net profit of Vikram Thermo (India) tumbled 41.31% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020. Net sales declined 2.64% to Rs 18.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against Rs 19.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020.

Shares of Vikram Thermo (India) rallied 8.75% to end at Rs 195.20 on BSE. Vikram Thermo (India) is public limited company established in the year 1984, near Ahmedabad, Gujarat for manufacturing diphenyl oxide (diphenyl ether).

