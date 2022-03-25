MTAR Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Indus Towers Ltd, Escorts Ltd, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd and Century Plyboards (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 March 2022.

MTAR Technologies Ltd tumbled 8.59% to Rs 1745 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 33.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10384 shares in the past one month.

Indus Towers Ltd crashed 5.29% to Rs 202.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Escorts Ltd lost 5.27% to Rs 1758.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 25348 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30919 shares in the past one month.

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd shed 4.44% to Rs 122.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd dropped 4.19% to Rs 669.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24691 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34954 shares in the past one month.

