Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Suven Life Sciences Ltd, Future Market Networks Ltd, Narayani Steels Ltd and S.M. Gold Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 March 2022.

Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd crashed 5.84% to Rs 263.4 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 31611 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20982 shares in the past one month.

Suven Life Sciences Ltd lost 5.65% to Rs 86.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 78314 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51183 shares in the past one month.

Future Market Networks Ltd tumbled 5.34% to Rs 8.68. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 49420 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57954 shares in the past one month.

Narayani Steels Ltd shed 5.00% to Rs 8.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 24377 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60162 shares in the past one month.

S.M. Gold Ltd slipped 4.99% to Rs 140.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7213 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24243 shares in the past one month.

