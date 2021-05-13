Vinati Organics Q4 PAT drops 5% YoY

Vinati Organics reported 5.1% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 70.84 crore on 14% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 279.76 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
Total expenses during the quarter increased by 77.4% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 191.48 crore due to higher raw material costs (up 44% YoY).
Profit before tax in Q4 FY21 stood at Rs 94.83 crore, down by 12.1% from Rs 107.92 crore in Q4 FY20.
The company reported 19.3% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 269.32 crore on 7.3% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 954.25 crore in the year ended 31 March 2021 as compared to the year ended 31 March 2020.
The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share or the financial year ended 31 March 2021.
Vinati Organics is engaged in the manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds nitrogenous energetic compounds (NEC).
