Vinati Organics Q4 PAT drops 5% YoY

Vinati Organics reported 5.1% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 70.84 crore on 14% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 279.76 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Total expenses during the quarter increased by 77.4% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 191.48 crore due to higher raw material costs (up 44% YoY).

Profit before tax in Q4 FY21 stood at Rs 94.83 crore, down by 12.1% from Rs 107.92 crore in Q4 FY20.

The company reported 19.3% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 269.32 crore on 7.3% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 954.25 crore in the year ended 31 March 2021 as compared to the year ended 31 March 2020.

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share or the financial year ended 31 March 2021.

Vinati Organics is engaged in the manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds nitrogenous energetic compounds (NEC).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)