Virgo Polymers (India) standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 38.69% to Rs 14.28 crore

Net profit of Virgo Polymers (India) declined 28.57% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 38.69% to Rs 14.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 83.72% to Rs 0.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.86% to Rs 83.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 109.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

14.2823.2983.33109.444.345.504.003.810.210.421.223.28-0.020.190.322.370.050.070.281.72

