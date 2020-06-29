Virgo Polymers (India) standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 38.69% to Rs 14.28 croreNet profit of Virgo Polymers (India) declined 28.57% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 38.69% to Rs 14.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 83.72% to Rs 0.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.86% to Rs 83.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 109.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales14.2823.29 -39 83.33109.44 -24 OPM %4.345.50 -4.003.81 - PBDT0.210.42 -50 1.223.28 -63 PBT-0.020.19 PL 0.322.37 -86 NP0.050.07 -29 0.281.72 -84
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU