Of Rs 0.25 per share

Emerald Leasing Finance & Invtt. Co. announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 6 September 2020, inter alia, have recommended the final dividend of Rs 0.25 per equity Share (i.e. 2.5%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.

