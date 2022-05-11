Vodafone Idea reports Q4 net loss at Rs 6563 cr

The telco reported consolidated net loss of Rs 6563.10 crore in Q4 March 2022 as against net loss of Rs 7230.90 crore in Q3 December 2021 and net loss of Rs 7022.80 crore in Q4 March 2021.

On a consolidated basis, revenue for the quarter was Rs 10239.50 crore, a QoQ improvement of 5.4% (up 6.6% YoY), aided by tariff hikes taken in November 2021. The average daily revenue for the quarter witnessed a QoQ growth of 7.7%, highest since the merger.

On a reported basis, EBITDA for the quarter was Rs 4650 crore. EBITDA excluding IndAS 116 impact improved to Rs 2120 crore, compared to Rs 1620 crore in Q3FY22 driven by improvement in revenue which is partially offset by higher subscriber acquisition costs due to higher gross additions during the quarter. This quarter had one-off of Rs 150 crore primarily in network & IT costs.

ARPU (average revenue per user) improved to Rs 124, up 7.5% QoQ as against Rs 115 in Q3FY22, aided by the tariff hikes in November 2021.

The subscriber base declined to 243.8 million vs 247.2 million in Q3FY22, primarily due to tariff increase. However, the 4G subscriber base continued to grow and with 1.0 million customers added in Q4, 4G base now stands at 118.1 million.

Subscriber churn was flat QoQ at 3.4%. The company said it continues to see the increase in the data usage per 4G customer which now stands at about 13.9 GB/month vs about 12.9 GB/month a year ago. The total data traffic thus witnessed healthy growth of 7.9% YoY.

Capex spend for Q4FY22 was Rs 1210 crore as against Rs 1050 crore in Q3FY22. Total capex spend for FY22 stands at Rs 4490 crore compared with Rs 4150 crore in FY21.

The company's total gross debt (excluding lease liabilities and including interest accrued but not due) as of 31 March 2022 stands at Rs 197880 crore, comprising of deferred spectrum payment obligations of Rs 113860 crore, AGR liability of Rs 65950 crore that are due to the Government and debt from banks and financial institutions of Rs 18070 crore.

Cash & cash equivalents were Rs 1460 crore and net debt stood at Rs 196420 crore.

Vodafone Idea is an Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group partnership. The company provides pan India Voice and Data services across 2G, 3G and 4G platforms.

Shares of Vodafone Idea were up 0.46% at Rs 8.78 on the BSE.

