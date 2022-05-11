Aurobindo Pharma hits 52-week low after USFDA issues six observations

Aurobindo Pharma fell 0.84% to Rs 598 after the drug maker was issued a 'form 483' with six observations from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the oral manufacturing facility situated at Jedcherla, Hyderabad.The Hyderabad-based facility of the company was inspected from 2 May 2022 to 10 May 2022. The drug company assured that it will respond to the USFDA observations within the stipulated timeline and work closely with US FDA to close the observations.
Shares of Aurobindo Pharma hit a 52 week low at Rs 581 in intraday today. The counter is down 45% from its 52-week high of Rs 1063. 75 posted on 11 May 2022.
Aurobindo Pharma develops, manufactures and distributes generic pharmaceuticals, branded specialty pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients.
The company's consolidated net profit slumped 79.5% to Rs 604.29 crore on a 5.7% decline in net sales to Rs 5,949.83 crore in Q3 FY2022 over Q3 FY2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU