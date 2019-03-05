Volumes jump at Bharti Airtel Ltd counter

-
Bharti Airtel Ltd witnessed volume of 14.93 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.00 lakh shares
Bharti Airtel Ltd witnessed volume of 14.93 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.00 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.20% to Rs.306.45. Volumes stood at 11.54 lakh shares in the last session.
Symphony Ltd recorded volume of 12517 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3122 shares. The stock gained 6.78% to Rs.1,362.25. Volumes stood at 856 shares in the last session.
Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd saw volume of 1.13 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29543 shares. The stock increased 2.54% to Rs.1,190.00. Volumes stood at 17980 shares in the last session.
Magma Fincorp Ltd notched up volume of 54331 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23998 shares. The stock rose 1.17% to Rs.112.85. Volumes stood at 63648 shares in the last session.
Force Motors Ltd witnessed volume of 86089 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 38918 shares. The stock increased 7.71% to Rs.1,723.00. Volumes stood at 2.07 lakh shares in the last session.
