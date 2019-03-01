Swan Energy Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

-
Bharti Airtel Ltd, Symphony Ltd, Indo Count Industries Ltd and Nestle India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 March 2019.
Swan Energy Ltd tumbled 3.31% to Rs 114 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 9046 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.22 lakh shares in the past one month.
Bharti Airtel Ltd lost 3.07% to Rs 308.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.21 lakh shares in the past one month.
Symphony Ltd crashed 2.31% to Rs 1267. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 661 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2106 shares in the past one month.
Indo Count Industries Ltd plummeted 1.89% to Rs 36.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12802 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48276 shares in the past one month.
Nestle India Ltd corrected 1.84% to Rs 10431. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8395 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5060 shares in the past one month.
