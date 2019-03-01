Swan Energy Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Airtel Ltd, Symphony Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 March 2019.

Airtel Ltd, Symphony Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 March 2019.

tumbled 3.31% to Rs 114 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 9046 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

Airtel Ltd lost 3.07% to Rs 308.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

crashed 2.31% to Rs 1267. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 661 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2106 shares in the past one month.

plummeted 1.89% to Rs 36.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12802 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48276 shares in the past one month.

corrected 1.84% to Rs 10431. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8395 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5060 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)