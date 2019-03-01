Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Communications Ltd, Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 March 2019.

Communications Ltd, Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 March 2019.

crashed 17.88% to Rs 118.3 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20915 shares in the past one month.

Communications Ltd tumbled 14.25% to Rs 17.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 300 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3007 shares in the past one month.

lost 9.61% to Rs 132.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 302 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 878 shares in the past one month.

plummeted 9.51% to Rs 3.71. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 377 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 191 shares in the past one month.

fell 8.94% to Rs 21.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40823 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)