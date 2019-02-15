Volumes jump at Star Cement Ltd counter

-
-
Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Finolex Cables Ltd, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 15 February 2019.
Star Cement Ltd saw volume of 12.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 42.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30212 shares. The stock dropped 3.02% to Rs.91.65. Volumes stood at 32953 shares in the last session.
Bharat Dynamics Ltd registered volume of 4.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19105 shares. The stock rose 10.99% to Rs.250.00. Volumes stood at 30457 shares in the last session.
Finolex Cables Ltd notched up volume of 9.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43221 shares. The stock slipped 0.34% to Rs.375.90. Volumes stood at 28518 shares in the last session.
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd registered volume of 2.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22898 shares. The stock rose 1.10% to Rs.152.00. Volumes stood at 18802 shares in the last session.
ICICI Securities Ltd saw volume of 8.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.01 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.87% to Rs.196.40. Volumes stood at 4.85 lakh shares in the last session.
