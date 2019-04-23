JUST IN
Volumes jump at Tejas Networks Ltd counter

Essel Propack Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Lux Industries Ltd, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 April 2019.

Tejas Networks Ltd saw volume of 92798 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 12.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7621 shares. The stock increased 3.00% to Rs.192.05. Volumes stood at 4434 shares in the last session.

Essel Propack Ltd witnessed volume of 73329 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18438 shares. The stock increased 0.23% to Rs.132.95. Volumes stood at 20171 shares in the last session.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 9.45 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.72 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.70% to Rs.248.55. Volumes stood at 13.25 lakh shares in the last session.

Lux Industries Ltd clocked volume of 3104 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1417 shares. The stock lost 0.82% to Rs.1,384.00. Volumes stood at 702 shares in the last session.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd saw volume of 3592 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2103 shares. The stock increased 0.54% to Rs.242.35. Volumes stood at 1367 shares in the last session.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 23 2019. 11:00 IST

