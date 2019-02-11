Essel Propack inaugurates its first greenfield unit in Kamrup, Assam

-
Essel Propack inaugurated its first Greenfield unit in Kamrup, Assam. The unit will deliver high-quality laminated tubes with a manufacturing capacity of 275Mn tubes annually. The size of investment in phase-I is Rs. 82 crore and will provide employment to about 150 people.
After complete ramp up, the total investment in the unit will be of Rs.192 crore (without land and building) for a capacity of 750Mn tubes. This is the first unit of the company in North-East of India.
The unit has been set up under the auspices of the "Advantage Assam" scheme of the Government of Assam. The new unit will augment the capacity making it a strategic sourcing site for the customers from North-East of India.
The Assam unit is another 'first' in the company's list of achievements. It is not only the company's first unit in North-East India but also the only global company manufacturing laminated tubes in the region.
