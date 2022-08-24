Volumes soar at IFB Industries Ltd counter

IFB Industries Ltd recorded volume of 1.35 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 78.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1724 shares

Bharti Airtel Ltd, Swan Energy Ltd, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, Jyothy Labs Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 August 2022.

IFB Industries Ltd recorded volume of 1.35 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 78.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1724 shares. The stock gained 0.20% to Rs.1,048.05. Volumes stood at 2645 shares in the last session.

Bharti Airtel Ltd recorded volume of 8.47 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.49 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.52% to Rs.733.80. Volumes stood at 94659 shares in the last session.

Swan Energy Ltd clocked volume of 18513 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6978 shares. The stock lost 0.47% to Rs.211.85. Volumes stood at 15153 shares in the last session.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd notched up volume of 4.08 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.68 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.41% to Rs.82.20. Volumes stood at 8.25 lakh shares in the last session.

Jyothy Labs Ltd recorded volume of 62096 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27347 shares. The stock gained 6.30% to Rs.191.65. Volumes stood at 24979 shares in the last session.

