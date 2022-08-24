Phoenix Mills Ltd Spurts 3.43%

Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 10.43% over last one month compared to 1.46% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 5.85% rise in the SENSEX

Phoenix Mills Ltd rose 3.43% today to trade at Rs 1372.4. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 0.72% to quote at 3537.35. The index is up 1.46 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd increased 1.15% and DLF Ltd added 1.06% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 17.67 % over last one year compared to the 5.49% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 10.43% over last one month compared to 1.46% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 5.85% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 608 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 13626 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1424.75 on 22 Aug 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 793.5 on 23 Aug 2021.

