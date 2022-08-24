Adani Power Ltd Slips 5%, S&P BSE Power index Shed 1.32%

Adani Power Ltd has added 33.92% over last one month compared to 11.18% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 5.79% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Power Ltd fell 5% today to trade at Rs 390.65. The S&P BSE Power index is down 1.32% to quote at 4955.73. The index is up 11.18 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Green Energy Ltd decreased 3.55% and Adani Transmission Ltd lost 1.75% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 82.08 % over last one year compared to the 5.43% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Power Ltd has added 33.92% over last one month compared to 11.18% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 5.79% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 70620 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 17.73 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 432.8 on 22 Aug 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 69.95 on 24 Aug 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)