Kalyan Jewellers appoints Vinod Rai as new chairman

Kalyan Jewellers India on Monday announced that the board has approved appointment of Vinod Rai as chairman and independent nonexecutive director of the company.

Vinod Rai was the former chair of the United Nations Panel of External Auditors. Rai held various positions within the Indian government as well as in state governments. Vinod Rai's appointment would make him the 8th non-executive director on the Board.

Rai has masters degrees both in Economics as well as public administration from Delhi School of Economics and the Harvard Kennedy School, Harvard University, USA, respectively.

Meanwhile, the company said TS Kalyanaraman will continue as managing director on the company's board.

Kalyan Jewellers is one of India's largest jewellery companies with 154 showrooms across India and the Middle East. The company posted a 17.3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 134.5 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 114.9 crore registered in Q3 FY21. Revenue from operations also grew by 17% to Rs 3435.3 crore in Q3 FY22 as compared to Rs 2936.2 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Kalyan Jewellers India were trading at 0.42% lower to Rs 59.3 on BSE.

