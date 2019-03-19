Volumes soar at Torrent Power Ltd counter

Ltd recorded volume of 469.59 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 812.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 57779 shares

Atul Ltd, Eicher Motors Ltd, Future Retail Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 19 March 2019.

Ltd recorded volume of 469.59 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 812.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 57779 shares. The stock gained 1.11% to Rs.263.75. Volumes stood at 50627 shares in the last session.

registered volume of 1.32 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 65.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2003 shares. The stock rose 1.23% to Rs.3,358.25. Volumes stood at 1299 shares in the last session.

notched up volume of 67112 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 16.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4056 shares. The stock slipped 2.95% to Rs.21,615.00. Volumes stood at 2423 shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 1.64 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 39431 shares. The stock gained 0.21% to Rs.437.60. Volumes stood at 14196 shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 254.83 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 63.12 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.00% to Rs.4.40. Volumes stood at 115.3 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)