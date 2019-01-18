Torrent group to invest Rs 10,000 cr in Gujarat: Chairman

group will invest Rs 10,000 crore in renewable energy, power and in Gujarat, its said Friday.

The group has so far invested Rs 30,000 crore in the state in power and

"Today we are committing further investment of more than Rs 10,000 crore across renewable energy, power distribution and gas distribution businesses," Mehta said at the Vibrant Global Summit here.

Power currently has a thermal power generation capacity of 3,152 through a mix of coal and

In the segment, the company has 448.5 operational plants with another 1, 111 under construction.

In the pharmaceutical sector, Pharma is among the major homegrown drug makers with a turnover of Rs 6,080 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)