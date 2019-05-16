Volumes soar at Zydus Wellness Ltd counter

-
Zydus Wellness Ltd clocked volume of 1.37 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 16.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8175 shares
Tata Global Beverages Ltd, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd, Blue Star Ltd, D B Corp Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 May 2019.
Zydus Wellness Ltd clocked volume of 1.37 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 16.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8175 shares. The stock lost 0.48% to Rs.1,306.00. Volumes stood at 33877 shares in the last session.
Tata Global Beverages Ltd clocked volume of 236.16 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19.81 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.16% to Rs.219.50. Volumes stood at 25.82 lakh shares in the last session.
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 11.16 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.21 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.53% to Rs.143.85. Volumes stood at 88156 shares in the last session.
Blue Star Ltd recorded volume of 28.27 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.21 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.87% to Rs.735.95. Volumes stood at 69357 shares in the last session.
D B Corp Ltd notched up volume of 3.08 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 38882 shares. The stock slipped 0.57% to Rs.184.25. Volumes stood at 13815 shares in the last session.
