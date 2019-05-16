Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd slips for fifth straight session

(Hisar) Ltd is quoting at Rs 75.05, down 1.83% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 5.25% in last one year as compared to a 4.63% rally in and a 23.89% spurt in the Metal index.

(Hisar) Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 75.05, down 1.83% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 11177.7. The Sensex is at 37183.1, up 0.18%. (Hisar) Ltd has lost around 14.72% in last one month.Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has eased around 9.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2778.4, up 0.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 6.33 based on earnings ending December 18.

