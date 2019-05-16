Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd is quoting at Rs 75.05, down 1.83% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 5.25% in last one year as compared to a 4.63% rally in NIFTY and a 23.89% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.
Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 75.05, down 1.83% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 11177.7. The Sensex is at 37183.1, up 0.18%.Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd has lost around 14.72% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 9.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2778.4, up 0.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.51 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 6.33 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
