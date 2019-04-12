Volumes spurt at Fortis Healthcare Ltd counter

-
Fortis Healthcare Ltd registered volume of 98401 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22227 shares
Axis Bank Ltd, SpiceJet Ltd, Future Consumer Ltd, Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 April 2019.
Fortis Healthcare Ltd registered volume of 98401 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22227 shares. The stock rose 3.63% to Rs.141.45. Volumes stood at 34775 shares in the last session.
Axis Bank Ltd notched up volume of 8.21 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.84 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.39% to Rs.755.00. Volumes stood at 1.79 lakh shares in the last session.
SpiceJet Ltd notched up volume of 48.49 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20.32 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.37% to Rs.107.70. Volumes stood at 71.3 lakh shares in the last session.
Future Consumer Ltd clocked volume of 2.75 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.17 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.52% to Rs.45.10. Volumes stood at 94611 shares in the last session.
Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd clocked volume of 2027 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 903 shares. The stock gained 2.23% to Rs.2,103.00. Volumes stood at 3048 shares in the last session.
