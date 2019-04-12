Graphite India Ltd Slides 1.78%

Graphite India Ltd has lost 1.68% over last one month compared to 0.71% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 2.52% rise in the SENSEX
Graphite India Ltd lost 1.78% today to trade at Rs 451.75. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index is down 0.17% to quote at 18421.24. The index is up 0.71 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Havells India Ltd decreased 1.1% and SKF India Ltd lost 1.09% on the day. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index went down 4.05 % over last one year compared to the 13.5% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Graphite India Ltd has lost 1.68% over last one month compared to 0.71% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 2.52% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 11009 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.56 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1126.4 on 14 Aug 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 395 on 12 Feb 2019.
