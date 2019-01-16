Fortis Healthcare acquires Indian assets of RHT

Healthcare on Wednesday said that it has completed the acquisition of the entire portfolio of RHT Health Trust's Indian assets worth approximately Rs 4,666 crore.

"With the completion of the aforesaid, (IHL), Health Management Limited (FHML), Escorts Heart and (EHSSHL), (HEPL) and Hospotel Limited (FHTL) have become wholly-owned subsidiaries (direct or indirect) of the company," the company said in a statement.

"The subsidiary companies combined, own the entire portfolio of assets held by RHT - comprising 12 clinical establishments, 2 operating hospitals, 1 clinical establishment under construction as well as 4 greenfield clinical establishments."

According to Fortis Healthcare, the transaction is "beneficial and will be value accretive" for the company and its shareholders as it would save significant clinical establishment fees.

"As a result, the aforesaid transaction is expected to result in significant improvement in the company's operating profitability i.e. EBITDA and cash flows," the statement said.

--IANS

rv/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)