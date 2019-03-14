Volumes spurt at GE T&D India Ltd counter

-
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd, Inox Wind Ltd, Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd, JM Financial Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 14 March 2019.
GE T&D India Ltd registered volume of 7.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 25.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29074 shares. The stock rose 1.19% to Rs.296.70. Volumes stood at 51280 shares in the last session.
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd recorded volume of 35.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.90 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.22% to Rs.180.05. Volumes stood at 8.59 lakh shares in the last session.
Inox Wind Ltd saw volume of 15.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.98 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.68% to Rs.73.00. Volumes stood at 17.58 lakh shares in the last session.
Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd witnessed volume of 2.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 48798 shares. The stock increased 4.57% to Rs.469.95. Volumes stood at 1.03 lakh shares in the last session.
JM Financial Ltd notched up volume of 29.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.00 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.27% to Rs.87.85. Volumes stood at 8.02 lakh shares in the last session.
