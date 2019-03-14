Rane Engine Valve Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
-
Morarjee Textiles Ltd, Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd, RPP Infra Projects Ltd and Deep Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 March 2019.
Rane Engine Valve Ltd spiked 18.52% to Rs 533.95 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 758 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 201 shares in the past one month.
Morarjee Textiles Ltd surged 14.43% to Rs 27.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 42789 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1979 shares in the past one month.
Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd soared 13.31% to Rs 20. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 44409 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8128 shares in the past one month.
RPP Infra Projects Ltd advanced 12.45% to Rs 121.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6942 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9025 shares in the past one month.
Deep Industries Ltd exploded 11.69% to Rs 159.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14059 shares in the past one month.
