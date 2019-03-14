IndusInd Bank Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Ltd is quoting at Rs 1676.5, up 2.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.75% in last one year as compared to a 9.42% spurt in and a 16.53% spurt in the Bank index.

Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1676.5, up 2.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 11335.7. The Sensex is at 37743.15, down 0.02%. Ltd has risen around 11.06% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has risen around 7.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28884.3, up 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 40.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1679.1, up 2.79% on the day. is down 3.75% in last one year as compared to a 9.42% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.53% spurt in the

The PE of the stock is 25.32 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)