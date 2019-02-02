Future Lifestyle Fashions standalone net profit rises 46.29% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 35.92% to Rs 1616.10 crore

Net profit of Future Lifestyle Fashions rose 46.29% to Rs 55.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 37.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 35.92% to Rs 1616.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1188.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1616.101188.97 36 OPM %9.188.78 -PBDT134.6693.26 44 PBT84.4654.66 55 NP55.0837.65 46

First Published: Sat, February 02 2019. 16:30 IST

