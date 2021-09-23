Volumes spurt at Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd counter

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd registered volume of 16.25 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 25.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 63643 shares

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Infosys Ltd, Nestle India Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 September 2021.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd registered volume of 16.25 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 25.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 63643 shares. The stock rose 0.64% to Rs.2,750.60. Volumes stood at 1.02 lakh shares in the last session.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd notched up volume of 48638 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 19.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2471 shares. The stock slipped 0.33% to Rs.3,077.25. Volumes stood at 1867 shares in the last session.

Infosys Ltd witnessed volume of 32.23 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 18.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.75 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.83% to Rs.1,730.95. Volumes stood at 1.01 lakh shares in the last session.

Nestle India Ltd saw volume of 32242 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 15.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2095 shares. The stock increased 0.35% to Rs.20,000.05. Volumes stood at 5499 shares in the last session.

Adani Green Energy Ltd registered volume of 3.78 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 13.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27193 shares. The stock slipped 0.50% to Rs.1,134.90. Volumes stood at 29287 shares in the last session.

