Financials shares rise

Financials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Finance index rising 94.53 points or 1.19% at 8032.06 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, IIFL Wealth Management Ltd (up 9.02%), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd (up 4.8%),Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (up 3.85%),Arman Financial Services Ltd (up 3.59%),AAVAS Financiers Ltd (up 3.55%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Dolat Investments Ltd (up 3.2%), Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (up 2.92%), Indostar Capital Finance Ltd (up 2.78%), GIC Housing Finance Ltd (up 2.71%), and Muthoot Capital Services Ltd (up 2.63%).

On the other hand, CARE Ratings Ltd (down 4.63%), SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd (down 4.25%), and RBL Bank Ltd (down 1.47%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 401.07 or 0.75% at 54224.43.

The Nifty 50 index was up 108.3 points or 0.67% at 16239.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 110.63 points or 0.41% at 27244.63.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 10.94 points or 0.13% at 8288.45.

On BSE,1810 shares were trading in green, 870 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

