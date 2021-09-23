Metal shares rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 259.58 points or 1.3% at 20152.14 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Coal India Ltd (up 3.18%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 2.34%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.63%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.3%),Vedanta Ltd (up 1.22%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.01%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.76%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.45%), and JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.26%).

On the other hand, NMDC Ltd (down 0.24%), moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 480.73 or 0.82% at 59408.06.

The Nifty 50 index was up 143.6 points or 0.82% at 17690.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 333.56 points or 1.2% at 28189.66.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 96.12 points or 1.11% at 8757.97.

On BSE,2041 shares were trading in green, 590 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

