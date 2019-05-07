Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Reliance Power Ltd, Dish TV India Ltd, Jet Airways (India) Ltd and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 May 2019.
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd lost 9.29% to Rs 120.6 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 30.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23.15 lakh shares in the past one month.
Reliance Power Ltd tumbled 8.17% to Rs 6.07. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 102.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 106.16 lakh shares in the past one month.
Dish TV India Ltd crashed 8.02% to Rs 32.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.88 lakh shares in the past one month.
Jet Airways (India) Ltd pared 6.04% to Rs 125.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24.88 lakh shares in the past one month.
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd shed 5.82% to Rs 122.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.24 lakh shares in the past one month.
