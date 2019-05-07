Marico spurts on robust Q4 results

rose 5.56% to Rs 358.90 at 15:20 IST on BSE after consolidated net profit rose 121.31% to Rs 405 crore on 8.72% increase in net sales to Rs 1,609 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 6 May 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was down 327.70 points, or 0.85% to 38,272.64.

On the BSE, 7.23 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 37,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 367.80 and a low of Rs 351 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 397 on 20 December 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 286.25 on 11 October 2018.

In Q4 March 2019, the domestic business achieved a turnover of Rs 1,240 crore ($177 million), a growth of 7% on a year-on-year basis.

The company's flagship product Parachute Coconut Oil (Rigid packs) posted volume growth of 6% in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The brand visibly led the growth in the category during the quarter, gaining more than 200 bps in volume market share.

is one of India's leading consumer products companies operating in the beauty and wellness space.

