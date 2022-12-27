Volumes spurt at TTK Prestige Ltd counter

TTK Prestige Ltd registered volume of 31733 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 8.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3842 shares

HEG Ltd, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd, Adani Transmission Ltd, Graphite India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 December 2022.

HEG Ltd notched up volume of 52109 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15169 shares. The stock rose 7.43% to Rs.1,036.60. Volumes stood at 25339 shares in the last session.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd witnessed volume of 10848 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3322 shares. The stock dropped 0.31% to Rs.1,107.95. Volumes stood at 2167 shares in the last session.

Adani Transmission Ltd notched up volume of 51232 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24998 shares. The stock rose 2.72% to Rs.2,535.60. Volumes stood at 73674 shares in the last session.

Graphite India Ltd witnessed volume of 87226 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 1.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47370 shares. The stock increased 6.18% to Rs.379.90. Volumes stood at 27585 shares in the last session.

