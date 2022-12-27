Volumes spurt at TTK Prestige Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Voltas forays into bio-medical refrigeration & cold chain with Denmark's Vestfrost Solutions
TTK Prestige collaborates with Ultrafresh Modular Solutions
Sensex spurts 376 pts, Nifty above 17,900 level
Voltas enters into technology license agreement with Vestfrost Solutions
Indices trim losses, Nifty above 17,200 level, NSE VIX climbs over 5%
-
TTK Prestige Ltd registered volume of 31733 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 8.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3842 shares
HEG Ltd, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd, Adani Transmission Ltd, Graphite India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 December 2022.
TTK Prestige Ltd registered volume of 31733 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 8.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3842 shares. The stock rose 8.90% to Rs.837.90. Volumes stood at 8622 shares in the last session.
HEG Ltd notched up volume of 52109 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15169 shares. The stock rose 7.43% to Rs.1,036.60. Volumes stood at 25339 shares in the last session.
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd witnessed volume of 10848 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3322 shares. The stock dropped 0.31% to Rs.1,107.95. Volumes stood at 2167 shares in the last session.
Adani Transmission Ltd notched up volume of 51232 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24998 shares. The stock rose 2.72% to Rs.2,535.60. Volumes stood at 73674 shares in the last session.
Graphite India Ltd witnessed volume of 87226 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 1.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47370 shares. The stock increased 6.18% to Rs.379.90. Volumes stood at 27585 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU