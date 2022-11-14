Voltas enters into technology license agreement with Vestfrost Solutions

For manufacturing and sale of medical refrigeration and vaccine storage equipment in India

Voltas has entered into a Technology License Agreement to develop, manufacture, sell and service medical refrigeration and vaccine storage equipment including Ice lined Refrigerators, Vaccine Freezers and Ultra low temperature Freezers to the India market.

Vestfrost Solutions founded in Esbjerg Denmark in 1963, is one of the global developers and manufacturers of innovative and efficient refrigerators and freezers in the Bio Medical and Cold Chain industry and shall be providing the technology & know-how for making the products at Voltas' facilities in India.

This partnership will leverage the strong brand presence and wide sales and distribution network of Voltas. Voltas has been the undisputed market leader for residential air-conditioners in India for over a decade and also enjoys market leadership in Commercial Refrigeration products in India.

Vestfrost Solutions will bring its strong R&D and manufacturing prowess, in addition to a wide product range and global sourcing capabilities. These products will be designed using Vestfrost's global best practices and will be catering to the medical industry requirements.

