Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 274.51 points or 1.39% at 20008.7 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 3.67%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.3%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.96%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.89%),Vedanta Ltd (up 1.7%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.52%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.32%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.83%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.63%).

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (down 0.02%), moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 73.13 or 0.12% at 60493.29.

The Nifty 50 index was down 18.65 points or 0.1% at 17995.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 183.5 points or 0.65% at 28290.25.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 31.4 points or 0.35% at 8883.28.

On BSE,1971 shares were trading in green, 903 were trading in red and 91 were unchanged.

