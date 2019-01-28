Volumes spurt at Zensar Technologies Ltd counter

JUST IN
Zensar Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 3.94 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 53.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7336 shares

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, Sundaram Clayton Ltd, Dish TV India Ltd, Essel Propack Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 January 2019.

Zensar Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 3.94 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 53.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7336 shares. The stock rose 2.38% to Rs.230.35. Volumes stood at 3831 shares in the last session.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd witnessed volume of 74.53 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 7.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.38 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.61% to Rs.362.80. Volumes stood at 57.22 lakh shares in the last session.

Sundaram Clayton Ltd witnessed volume of 481 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 86 shares. The stock increased 5.65% to Rs.3,085.85. Volumes stood at 233 shares in the last session.

Dish TV India Ltd saw volume of 128.55 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 33.11 lakh shares. The stock dropped 8.19% to Rs.20.75. Volumes stood at 179.12 lakh shares in the last session.

Essel Propack Ltd clocked volume of 44668 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13845 shares. The stock gained 8.05% to Rs.106.00. Volumes stood at 37135 shares in the last session.

